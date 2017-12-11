While fugitive Abdulrasheed Maina is right that he has not been charged to court for any crime, an ongoing PREMIUM TIMES investigation shows he was indicted on multiple counts and was not charged only because he remains at large.

Mr. Maina, who headed a pension reform task force during the Goodluck Jonathan administration, was indicted in 27 out of the 35-count charge filed against his alleged accomplices, including ex-Head of Service Stephen Oronsanye, court documents show.

The documents obtained by PREMIUM TIMES indicate that Mr. Maina (aka Abdullahi A Faizal) is regarded by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as the prime suspect in the alleged diversion of billions of naira, from the pension fund through the office of the head of service, between 2010 and 2014.

Mr. Maina, whose recent recall and reinstatement in the Interior Ministry was exposed by PREMIUM TIMES has denied involvement in the said allegations.

From his hiding, Mr. Maina has released videos where he denied any wrongdoing and alleged persecution, saying his life was being threatened for helping to recover billions of naira of public funds.

He has however refused to turn himself to the authorities leading to his being declared wanted.

His controversial recall is being investigated by the House of Representatives with relevant public officials already appearing at a public sitting to explain their roles. Several questions, however, remained unanswered by the officials.

According to the court documents filed by the EFCC, Mr. Maina diverted billions of naira of public funds through various accounts, allegedly belonging to him, by faking contractual agreements with his companies for biometric enrolment of staff within the pension board.

The charges were reviewed upwards from 24-count earlier filed by the EFCC in July 2015 to 35-count in November that year.

Speaking on the status of Mr. Maina in relation to the charges, the head of the EFCC legal team trying Mr. Maina's alleged accomplices, Rotimi Jacobs, said although the case in court was suspended, it has not ended, as the trial will continue once the prime suspect, Mr. Maina's location is known to the EFCC.

"The case is still pending. From all the evidence we have alluded in court, we have been able to show that he (Maina) was the one who collected all the money, whether directly or indirectly. And that the money was spent for his personal use. He is the major suspect," Mr. Jacobs told PREMIUM TIMES.

Also speaking on the options open to the EFCC, an Abuja based lawyer, Monday Ejeh, said, "The first thing the EFCC has to do is to get Maina arrested, since it is obvious that he (Maina) is avoiding having to face trial."

"Also since he has said that he has information enough to help this administration save a huge amount of money, running into trillions, remember that part of the policy statement of this administration's anti-corruption war is recovery of funds, in line with that policy, he might be interrogated after his arrest and credible investigation conducted on findings from his interrogation.

"This information might also result in the EFCC making further arrest of suspects in the matter.

"There is therefore the possibility of having a kind of plea-bargain with Mr. Maina, so that he becomes something like a witness in the trial. Part 28, section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act gives room for such plea-bargain strategy to be used in situations like this," Mr. Ejeh told PREMIUM TIMES in an interview.

While Mr. Maina remains at large, therefore, his expected trial and that of his accomplices remain stalled.

PREMIUM TIMES reproduces below, the 27-counts Mr. Maina was mentioned in and with which he is expected to be formally charged to court when he is eventually arrested or surrenders himself.

Count 1

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Maina (now at large) Osarenkhoe Afe and Fredrick Hamilton Global Services limited on or about 2nd July, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, collaborated in disguising genuine nature of the sum of N161, 472, 000 (One hundred and sixty one million, four hundred and seventy thousand naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract extension of biometric enrolment purportedly to innovation solutions limited by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering (prohibition) Act, 2004.

Count 2

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) between June and July, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of the sum of N63,375,000 (sixty-three million, three hundred and seventy-five thousand naira). Derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to innovative solutions limited by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering (prohibition) Act, 2004.

Count 3

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) Osarenkhoe Afe and Fredrick Hamilton Global Services limited on or about 2nd July, 2010 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of the sum of N119, 398, 500 (one hundred and nineteen million; three hundred and ninety-eight thousand naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to innovative solutions limited by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering (prohibition) Act, 2004.

Count 4

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) and Xangee Technologies Limited (now facing another charge) between July and December 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of the sum of N153, 146, 719.99 (One hundred and fifty-three million, one hundred and forty-six thousand, seven hundred and nineteen naira, ninety-nine kobo) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Xangee Technologies limited by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2004.

Count 5

That Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) on or about 2nd November, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, collaborated in disguising genuine nature of the sum of N7, 650 000 (Seven million, six hundred and fifty thousand naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Fatideck Ventures by the office of the head of service of the federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering prohibition act, 2004.

Count 6

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large), on or about 23rd August 2010, in Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of an aggregate sum of N14, 000, 000 (fourteen million naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Fatideck Ventures by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering prohibition act, 2004.

Count 7

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) on or about 23rd August 2010 , in Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of an aggregate sum of N62, 525, 400 (sixty two million, five hundred and twenty five thousand, four hundred naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Obalande Nigeria Enterprise by the office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering prohibition act, 2004.

Count 8

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) on or about 2nd November 2010 in Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of an aggregate sum of 34, 240, 000 (Thirty-Four million, Two hundred and forty thousand Naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Obalande Nigeria Enterprise by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering prohibition act, 2004.

Count 9

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large), between April and May, 2010, in Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of an aggregate sum of N131, 038, 425 (One Hundred and thirty one million, Thirty Eight Thousand, Four Hundred and twenty-Five naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Moshfad enterprises by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering prohibition act, 2004.

Count 10

That you Stephen Oronsaye, Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large), between March and December 2010 in Abuja, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court collaborated in disguising genuine nature of an aggregate sum of N37, 113 088 (Thirty-Seven Million, One hundred and Thirteen Thousand, eighty-eight naira) derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Fesbee Global Resources Limited, by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2004.

Count 11

That you Stephen Oronsaye and Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina, (now at large) on or about 23rd August, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, collaborated in disguising genuine nature of an aggregate sum of N20, 198, 400 (twenty million, one hundred and ninety-eight thousand, four hundred naira), derived from an illegal act to wit; conducting procurement fraud by means of fraudulent and corrupt act on the contract of biometric enrolment purportedly awarded to Jolance Integrated CONCEPT limited by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, without following due process and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2004.

Count 13;

That you Stephen Oronsaye and Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) between June, 2010, in Abuja; within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced and delivery of an aggregate sum of N161, 472, 000 (One Hundred and |Sixty-One million, Four Hundred and seventy two thousand naira) from the Federal government of Nigeria to one innovative solutions project Limited. Purporting same to be several contract sums for biometric data capture project which you know to be illegal and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same act.

Count 14

That you Stephen Oronsaye and Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) on or about 7th July, 2010 in Abuja; within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced and delivery of an aggregate sum of N119, 398, 500 (One Hundred and Nineteen Million, Three Hundred Ninety-Eight Thousand, Five Hundred |Naira) from the Federal Government of Nigeria to one Hamilton Global Service Ltd. purporting same to be contract sums for biometric data capture project which you know to be illegal and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same act.

Count 15

That you Stephen Oronsaye and Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (now at large) between August, 2010 and December, 2010 in Abuja; within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced and delivery of an aggregate sum of N153, 146, 719.99 (One Hundred and Fifty-Three Million, One Hundred and forty-Six thousand, One Hundred and Nineteen naira, Ninety-Nine Kobo) from the federal government of Nigeria to one Xengee technology Ltd. purporting same to be several contract sums for biometric data capture project which you know to be illegal and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same act.

Count 16

That you Stephen Oronsaye and Abdulrasheed Maina (now at large)on or about 2nd November, 2010, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced and delivery of an aggregate sum of N7, 650, 000.00 (Seven Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand naira) from the Federal Government of Nigeria to one Fredrick Ventures purporting same to be several contract sums for biometric data capture project which you know to be illegal and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same act.

Count 20

That you Stephen Oronsaye and Abdulrasheed Maina (now at large) between 15 March 2010 and May, 2010, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, by false pretence and with intent to defraud, induced and delivery of an aggregate sum of N79, 681, 130.00 (Seventy-nine million, six hundred and eighty one thousand, one hundred and thirty naira) from the Federal government of Nigeria to one M. O. F Investment Ltd. purporting same to be several contract sums for biometric data capture project which you know to be illegal and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (1) of the advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same act.

Count 25

That you Cluster logistics limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal now at large) between 5th March, 2012 and 31st May, 2012 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum of N219, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred and nineteen million) by depositing the said amount in cash into the account of Abdullahi A Faizal maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal) and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

Count 26

That you Cluster logistics limited Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A Faizal now at large) on or about 4th June, 2012 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum of N210, 000, 000.00 (Two Hundred and Ten Million naira) by placing on a fixed deposit the said amount into the account of Abdullahi A. Faizal, maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal) and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

Count 27

That you Cluster logistics limited Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal A now at large) between 23rd July, 2008 and 20th October, 2008 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum of N77, 007, 000. 00 (Seventy-seven million, seventy thousand naira), by deposing the said amount in cash into the account of Kangolo Dynamic cleaning maintained Abdulrasheed Maina and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering (prohibition) Act 2004.

Count 28

That you Cluster logistics limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A now at large) on or about 24th September, 2008 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum of N26, 500, 000.00 twenty-six million, Five hundred thousand naira), by placing on a fixed deposit the said amount into the account of Kangolo Dynamic cleaning maintained Abdulrasheed Maina and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the money laundering (prohibition) Act 2004.

Count 29

That you Cluster logistics limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A now at large) between 21st July, 2011 and 22ndNovember, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum of N42, 137, 250.00 (Forty-Two million, One Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Fifty naira) by deposing the said amount in cash into the account of Nafisatu Aliyu Yaldu maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Nafisatu Aliyu Yaldu, now at large) and when you knew that he said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

Count 30

That you Cluster logistics limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A now at large) on or about 15th December, 2011 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum N44, 500, 000.00 (Forty-Four million, Five Hundred thousand naira) by obtaining five (5) bank drafts in the name of a third party and when you know that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

Count 31

That you Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangolo Dynamic cleaning limited, Drew Investment and construction company limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal, now at large) between 25th September, 2009 and 23rd march, 2010 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum N54, 998, 000.00 (Fifty Four Million, nine hundred and ninety eight Thousand Naira) by deposing the said amount in cash to the account of Drew Investment and construction limited maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 14 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004.

Count 32

That you Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangolo Dynamic cleaning limited, Drew Investment and construction company limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal, now at large) on or about 9th April 2010 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did collaborate in concealing the genuine nature of the sum of 15, 000, 000.00 (Fifteen million naira), by obtaining five (5) bank drafts in the name of a third party and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

Count 33

That you Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning limited, Drew Investment and construction company limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal, now at large) on or about 5Th February, 2014 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did transfer the sum of N33, 800, 000.00 (Thirty-Three million, eight hundred thousand naira) to West waves Bureau De Change from the account of Cluster Logistics limited, maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit corrupt act of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence punishable under section 15 (1) (b) of the Money laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.

Count 34

That you Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning limited, drew investment and construction company limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal, now at large) on or about 10th March, 2014, in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did transfer the sum of N16, 129, 310.00 (Sixteen million, one hundred and twenty-One thousand, three Hundred and ten naira) to Nasara Berue de change from the account of Cluster logistics limited, maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina (now at large) and when you knew that the said sum from part of the proceeds of an unlawful act, to wit; corrupt act of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15 (2) (b) of the money laundering (Prohibition) act, 2011 (as amended in 2012 and punishable under section 16 of the same act.

Count 35

That you Cluster Logistics Limited, Kangolo Dynamic cleaning limited, drew investment and construction company limited and Abdulrasheed Maina (Alias Abdullahi A. Faizal, now at large) on or about 5th June, 2014 , in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did transfer the sum of N42, 500, 000.00 (Forty Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) to West Waves Bureau De Change from the account of Cluster logistics limited, maintained by Abdulrasheed Maina (now at large) and when you knew that the said sum form part of the proceeds off an unlawful act to wit; corrupt acts of Abdulrasheed Maina and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 15 (3).