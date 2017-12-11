11 December 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Government Unhappy With Tourism Revenue

Tagged:

Related Topics

The government is dissatisfied with the revenue generated so far by tourism, declared Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario on 4 December. Speaking at the launch in Maputo of the country's first Tourism Forum, Rosario said that revenue should be much higher, given Mozambique's vast and diverse tourism potential.

Currently tourism accounts for about 2.5 per cent of Mozambique's gross domestic product and employs 61,000 workers. The Prime Minister regarded these figures as relatively low and as a challenge that called for greater commitment from tourism businesses. He wanted to see all stakeholders in the tourism industry displaying more dynamism in promoting tourism.

"This GDP percentage is a challenge for all of us", said Rosario, "since the country possesses enormous tourism potential, ranging from its beautiful beaches and coastal attractions, to the distinctive fauna and flora of the Mozambican ecosystem, and the rich history and culture of our people".

He urged tourism companies to design more attractive packages for Mozambican citizens, since domestic tourism has the advantage of taking place throughout the year. Cultivating domestic tourism would bring in more revenue, he argued, and would encourage national unity.

Mozambique

Government Cuts Privileges to Top Officials

The Mozambican government has introduced austerity measures to cut expenditure on the perks and privileges of high… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.