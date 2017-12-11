Mozambique: Strategic Plan Against Malaria Unveiled

The National Malaria Control Programme (PNCM) in the Ministry of Health plans to reduce the prevalence of malaria in the country from the current figure of 40 per cent to 24 per cent by 2022.

According to the head of the PNCM, Baltazar Candrinho, this means that currently four out of every ten Mozambicans are carrying the malaria parasite in their bloodstream.

Candrinho was speaking in Maputo on 6 December at the annual meeting of the PNCM, which unveiled the Strategic Plan against Malaria for the period 2017-2022. He said the Health Ministry is committed to reducing the prevalence of malaria which remains the largest single cause of death in the country (particularly among children), and the main cause of hospitalisation.

The plan seeks to ensure that all Mozambicans have access to at least one method of preventing malaria (usually either an insecticide-treated bed net, or spraying the house against mosquitoes). The focus, said Candrinho, is on pregnant women and children under the age of five.

Health Minister Nazira Abdula told the meeting that the large number of malaria cases remains a serious concern for the government particularly in the entire central zone (Zambezia, Tete, Manica and Sofala provinces), and the southern provinces of Gaza and Inhambane. These six provinces have recorded an increase in diagnosed cases of malaria this year.

The data from the Ministry show that 7.5 million cases of malaria were recorded in 2016, which was an increase of 18 per cent on the figure for 2015. However, the number of known deaths from the disease has fallen by 32 per cent, from 2,465 in 2015 to 1,685 in 2016.