11 December 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Former Minister Released On Bail

Ludovina David, a judge on the Maputo City Court, on 7 December authorised the conditional release of former Transport Minister, Paulo Zucula, the former chairperson of Mozambique Airlines (LAM), Jose Viegas, and the former representative of the South African petrochemical company Sasol, Mateus Zimba, against total bail payment of 14.5 million meticais (US$242,000).

The three are accused of involvement in a corrupt deal in 2009, whereby LAM acquired two over-invoiced aircraft from the Brazilian company Embraer, after Embraer had paid a bribe of US$800,000.

The roles of Viegas and Zimba in the scandal are well known, because Embraer's corrupt practices were dragged before the United States and Brazilian courts. The settlement Embraer reached involved paying total fines of around US$225 million, and giving full details of the bribes paid in several countries, including Mozambique.

From the documents of the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor's Office, we know that it was Viegas who negotiated the size of the bribe and Zimba was the middleman.

The exact role of Zucula, who was Transport Minister at the time, is not yet clear. His name was not mentioned in the Brazilian documents.

