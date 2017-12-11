11 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Makarfi Tasks Leaders On Constructive, Patriotic Opposition

By George Opara

Abuja — The erstwhile National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has charged the newly-elected national leadership of the party to resolve the intra-party disagreements festering in Osun and Ogun states and South-West zonal leadership.

Makarfi, who made the declaration at the Eagle Square, venue of the party's national convention in Abuja at the weekend, also tasked the leadership on evolving ways that would facilitate greater involvement of women and youths in both politics and governance and also toe the path of constructive and patriotic opposition.

He said: "We have refused to pay them back in the same coin because we love this country and cannot, in fact will not, in the name of wanting to wrest power, go to the extent of attempting to bring down the roof.

"Vibrant, decent and patriotic opposition is what is required to develop and mature our democracy, mindless of propaganda that transmits the wrong signals to the world.

"As we bow out, we are proud to bequeath this legacy of responsible opposition to the new leadership, with a call to resist all temptations to descend to the gutter in the name of opposition. We must continue to show by our words and actions that opposition is no madness.

Besides, he said the national caretaker committee under his leadership had weathered considerable landmines ranging from intra-group discontent to legal disputes in many states across the federation but time and circumstances could not allow him to pan out successfully the disagreements in those states and zones still in crises.

"Since the Supreme Court judgment, things have been calmer even though there are still some outstanding legal issues involving Ogun State as well as the South-West zonal leadership.

"It is my hope that before long, litigations will cease to be the vehicle through which we resolve our issues in the PDP," Makarfi said.

The immediate past interim national chairman of PDP appealed that the new leaders should not be put into any form of disadvantage and to ensure that the loyalty, sacrifices, commitment and dedication of those who stuck with the party through thick and thin are not denigrated in any way.

"A level playing field must be availed all members so that we avoid a situation in which we create many other problems while trying to solve one. In words and actions, we must continuously assure and reassure members that loyalty to the party indeed pays and is rewarding," he further said.

