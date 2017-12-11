11 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Steinhoff Continues Trade, Appoints Subcommittee

Tagged:

Related Topics

Disgraced retail international holding company Steinhoff [JSE: SHF] has established a board subcommittee to bolster independent governance following the resignation of CEO Markus Jooste over accounting irregularities which are being investigated.

In a note to shareholders issued on Monday morning, the group announced that it has taken several actions following Jooste's resignation last week.

German authorities are investigating "four current and former managers of a group" for possible accounting fraud, but would not name those in question. Steinhoff has approached auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to investigate the irregularities as well.

The share price plummeted as much as 91% last week, and the firm lost as much as R282bn, City Press reported.

The statement indicated that a board subcommittee, consisting of independent non-executive directors, is to be headed by Sanlam's former CEO Johan van Zyl. Other members include Dr Steve Booysen from the University of Pretoria's School of Accountancy and Heather Sonn, managing director of Gamiro Investment Holdings.

The group's audit committee is also working with Deloitte to ensure the release of its audited financial statements, which the group confirmed have been put on hold. The note also confirms that PwC has commenced its investigation.

Despite the challenges, trade will continue. "Trading in the underlying businesses across the globe continues uninterrupted particularly in the pre-Christmas period," the note read.

Global investment bank Moelis & Company has been appointed as an international advisory team, and consulting firm AlixPartners has been appointed operational adviser.

"Moelis will support and advise on the group's discussions with its lenders, while AlixPartners will assist on liquidity management and operational measures," the group said in a separate note to shareholders.

Lenders

The group is focusing on "safeguarding operational liquidity" to continue funding its existing operations. The group appealed to lenders and its existing facilities to continue their support of the group to "achieve an immediate stabilisation" of its financing.

The group also postponed its meeting with lenders meant for December 11 to December 19. The topic of discussion will be to provide an update on its operational and financial situation.

With Steinhoff taking a beating, there are concerns that investor the Government Employee Pension Fund (GEPF) is also at risk.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has asked for a report indicating the extent of exposure to the GEPF.

The Steinhoff share price opened at R6.97 and fell to R6.00 by 09:15 on the JSE on Monday.

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Prosecuting Chief Extends Zuma's Deadline for Representations On Corruption Charges

The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.