11 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Slip Behind NZ in Overall Standings

The Blitzboks have slipped behind New Zealand to second on the overall World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

The All Blacks Sevens , who lost to South Africa in the Cup final in Dubai earlier this month, got revenge at Cape Town Stadium when they beat the Blitzboks 19-12 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

New Zealand went on to thrash Argentina 38-14 in the final, while the hosts had to settle for a bronze medal, courtesy of a 19-17 win over Canada in the playoff for third place.

The Kiwis are now two points clear of South Africa in the overall World Rugby Sevens Series 2018 standings with eight stops remaining.

The teams will regroup in Sydney on the weekend of January 26-28.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

