Nigeria: Atiku, Fani-Kayode, Dokpesi Eulogise New PDP Chairman

Lokoja, Port Harcourt, Lagos — Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday congratulated Uche Secondus over his emergence as the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Waziri of Adamawa also congratulated all those who won during Saturday's elective national convention.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, the former vice president said it was time for PDP to unite.

Abubakar wrote: "Congratulations to our new party chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and to all those who won their elections.

"It is time for all of us to come together to create a strong united PDP so we can get Nigeria working again."

Besides, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to the emergence of Secondus as PDP's national chairman.

Fani-Kayode, while congratulating Secondus, praised Atiku on his speech at the convention.

In his Tweets, he wrote: "Congrats to the newly-elected national chairman of our great party the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and to all our other newly-elected party officials.

"I also commend Atiku on his profound speech at the convention.

"Together we shall change the change and burn the brooms in 2019."

Meanwhile, Raymond Dokpesi of DAAR Communication, who also contested the party's national chairmanship position and lost, has congratulated Secondus.

Dokpesi, who had earlier faulted the process of the party's national convention accusing PDP of impunity, says the delegates have spoken.

"I appreciate the delegates for voting at the convention and congratulate the newly-elected national working committee of the PDP led by Secondus."

Meanwhile, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada and his former deputy, Yomi Awoniyi, have hailed the emergence of Secondus and the outcome of the convention, saying it has upstaged the party for greater exploits in 2019.

Wada, who was full of gratitude to God for a very successful and very credible convention, urged the new leadership to close ranks with all those who competed and lost and work for very rapid reconciliation.

He admonished them to come up quickly with restructuring and repositioning plan for the party to rise up in a vibrant manner and work towards success in future election for the progress and development of our country.

Wada, who pleaded with the losers to close ranks with Secondus to move the party forward as the outcome was laid bare for every one to see, said: "I urge them to see reason that we have taken a big step forward to stabilise the leadership. Whatever issues they have should be resolved as a family now to move forward."

Awoniyi commended the convention standing committee and all the other sub-committees for putting up a very good show, saying: "I am sure the outcome of the convention will excite so many people and will also give some people concern. If you look at the margin of victory, it was a landslide. So, I believe that at this junction, it behoves upon us to come together as a party to rally round the new leadership so that we can reposition the party and salvage its fortunes with the electorate.

"I think the principal actors in this new executive council are very experienced, they are seasoned politicians. One just hopes that they will extend the olive branch to those who didn't succeed."

He specially commended Chief Raymond Dokpesi for every thing he said right through the campaign period up to the convention itself.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the PDP in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, has said that with the election of Secondus as the new national chairman of the party, the PDP is now stronger and better positioned to ensure victory in 2019.

He said Secondus would exploit his experience to determine the new policy direction of the party with a view to strengthening, unifying and making it greater than ever.

Obuah, who stated this yesterday in Port Harcourt while congratulating Secondus who he described as eminently qualified for the enormous responsibility having served the party in various capacities which have prepared him with the requisite experience and skills for the task, urged the leadership, members and supporters of PDP at all levels to rally round and support the new team.