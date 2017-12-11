11 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Powell - Performance Wasn't Good Enough

Tagged:

Related Topics

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell says his players let themselves down in their 19-12 semi-final loss to New Zealand at the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.

The Blitzboks, favourites to win the tournament all weekend, were nowhere near clinical enough as they squandered opportunities against a Kiwi side that was determined to reverse last year's result where they were beaten in the semi-finals by the men in green.

Powell could not fault the commitment of his players, but he admitted that their performance was nowhere near good enough.

"I'm proud of the boys. They put in a great effort out there, unfortunately we didn't look after our ball," he said.

"I'm not happy ... we didn't respect our ball enough and gave away our ball possession way too easily. If you play against a quality side like New Zealand they will definitely punish you for it.

"They (the players) know we let ourselves down. I don't think we even put three phases together ... it wasn't good enough."

The Blitzboks once again enjoyed a packed out stadium on both Saturday and Sunday, but as was the case last year they couldn't get the job done in front of their fans.

When pressed on whether or not the pressure playing at home had an impact on the Blitzboks' performance, Powell was diplomatic.

"Yes and no," he said.

"With the vibe that is out here you can easily get caught up in the situation and the energy that is out there in stands, maybe it got to the players.

"But we try to look at it as a positive and get some energy from it."

The Blitzboks finished the tournament in third place after beating Canada 19-17 in a tense bronze medal match.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Prosecuting Chief Extends Zuma's Deadline for Representations On Corruption Charges

The deadline for President Jacob Zuma to submit his fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority has been… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.