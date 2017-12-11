Eritrean Delegation Attends 5th AU - EU Summit

Asmara — An Eritrean delegation comprising Ambassador to the African Union, Mr. Araya Desta, and Eritrea's Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negasi Kasa, have attended the 5th AU-EU Summit in Abidjan, the capital of Ivory Coast. The summit was attended by leaders of member states of the AU and EU.

The summit was convened under the theme "Investment on Youth: For Accelerating Comprehensive Growth and Sustainable Development". The participants reached understanding to work giving focus to four strategic priorities, namely investment in education, science, technology and skill promotion; strengthening peace, security and administration; encouraging investment for Africa's sustainable organizational adjustment; and migration as well as free mobility of workers.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Eritrean delegation met and held talks with the delegates of Romania and Bulgaria on strengthening bilateral relations.

In the same vein, a workshop in which members of different national associations took part was organized recently in Seattle and Portland, North-West USA. During the Congress, the head of public relations at the Eritrean Embassy, Ms. Hadnet Keleta, gave briefing on program for 2018.