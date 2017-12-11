Eritrea: Foreign Minister Outlines Eritrea's Achievement On Diplomatic Front

Asmara — Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said that Eritrea is registering major achievements on the diplomatic front.

He made the remarks during an interview he conducted with the national media outlets. The Foreign

Minister indicated that attempts by special interest groups over the past 17 years to diplomatically isolate Eritrea have been foiled thanks to the strong resilience of the people and Government of Eritrea.

Pointing out that Eritrea's foreign policy doesn't give room to compromising national values and interest besides respecting the interest of other countries, Minister Osman said that this policy is gaining wide acceptance and that a growing number of countries are eager to diplomatically engage with Eritrea.

The Foreign Minister went on to indicate that the illegal and unjust sanctions imposed on Eritrea by the Security Council in 2009 and 2011 was a continuation of hostility in the guise of the border conflict. He further explained that unprecedented vile campaign has been conducted to demonize Eritrea and its leadership and such an attempt has been foiled through the staunch resilience of the Eritrean people at home and abroad.

Minister Osman reiterated that the main actors which pursued a policy of hostility against the people and Government Eritrea are presently demonstrating readiness for constructive engagement with Eritrea in the wake of the nation's perseverance and resilience.

Meanwhile, following the Eritrean Government's persistent effort to promote peace and stability in East Africa, especially in the Horn region, Foreign Minister Osman underlined that Eritrea equally gives due attention to the task of fostering mutual cooperation which is bearing encouraging outcome.

In concluding remarks, the Minister underscored that the ultimate goal is to strengthen bilateral relations based on mutual respect and interest in addition to portraying Eritrea's true image and that the nation will continue to exert relentless effort on the basis of strong organization and resilience.