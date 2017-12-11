9 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Foreign Minister Outlines Eritrea's Achievement On Diplomatic Front

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said that Eritrea is registering major achievements on the diplomatic front.

He made the remarks during an interview he conducted with the national media outlets. The Foreign

Minister indicated that attempts by special interest groups over the past 17 years to diplomatically isolate Eritrea have been foiled thanks to the strong resilience of the people and Government of Eritrea.

Pointing out that Eritrea's foreign policy doesn't give room to compromising national values and interest besides respecting the interest of other countries, Minister Osman said that this policy is gaining wide acceptance and that a growing number of countries are eager to diplomatically engage with Eritrea.

The Foreign Minister went on to indicate that the illegal and unjust sanctions imposed on Eritrea by the Security Council in 2009 and 2011 was a continuation of hostility in the guise of the border conflict. He further explained that unprecedented vile campaign has been conducted to demonize Eritrea and its leadership and such an attempt has been foiled through the staunch resilience of the Eritrean people at home and abroad.

Minister Osman reiterated that the main actors which pursued a policy of hostility against the people and Government Eritrea are presently demonstrating readiness for constructive engagement with Eritrea in the wake of the nation's perseverance and resilience.

Meanwhile, following the Eritrean Government's persistent effort to promote peace and stability in East Africa, especially in the Horn region, Foreign Minister Osman underlined that Eritrea equally gives due attention to the task of fostering mutual cooperation which is bearing encouraging outcome.

In concluding remarks, the Minister underscored that the ultimate goal is to strengthen bilateral relations based on mutual respect and interest in addition to portraying Eritrea's true image and that the nation will continue to exert relentless effort on the basis of strong organization and resilience.

Eritrea

ENT Diagnostic and Operation Centre Inaugurates

Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Diagnostic and Operation centre constructed at an expenditure of over 15 million Nakfa within… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.