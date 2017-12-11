South Africa: All Blacks Head for Loftus in 2018

The Springboks' 2018 Rugby Championship home fixtures were confirmed on Monday with matches scheduled for Durban, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria in the 22nd edition of the southern hemisphere championship.

The Wallabies will appear in Port Elizabeth for the first time in more than half a century when they take on the Springboks in the Eastern Cape on September 29, while the All Blacks return to Pretoria for the first time in more than a decade when then they play at Loftus Versfeld on October 6.

Meanwhile, Argentina will have happy memories for their return trip to Kings Park in Durban. On their last visit in 2015 they recorded their first victory over South Africa (37-25).

The Wallabies made the last of their four appearances in Port Elizabeth in 1963 (losing 22-6), while New Zealand's last match at Loftus was in 2006 when they won 45-26.

Tickets for the matches at Loftus Versfeld and Kings Park will be available through the Blue Bulls and Sharks respectively.

Details of ticket sales for the match at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium will be announced in the New Year.

Springboks' 2018 Rugby Championship fixtures (kick-off times to be confirmed):

August 18: Springboks v Argentina - Kings Park, Durban

August 25: Argentina v Springboks - TBA

September 8: Australia v Springboks - Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

September 15: New Zealand v Springboks - Westpac Stadium, Wellington

September 29: Springboks v Australia - Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth

October 6: Springboks v New Zealand - Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Incoming series 2018 - South Africa v England:

June 9: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

June 16: Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein

June 23: Newlands, Cape Town

