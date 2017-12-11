Nigeria: Bad Weather - FRSC Urges Motorists to Be More Cautious

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists to drive more cautiously due to the change in weather conditions in most parts of the country.

Mr Bisi Kazeem, the corps Public Education Officer, issued the advice in a statement yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the southern parts of the country are currently experiencing shades of cloudy and foggy conditions.

In the northern and central states, the weather is partly sunny and hazy during the morning hours with dust haze conditions in the evenings.

Kazeem warned that visibility had reduced as a result, hence the need for motorists to be more careful.

"It is imperative for motorists to drive carefully, and to be mindful of their blind-spots while overtaking.

He also advised them to maintain decent speed during the period.

"They should put on headlights and tail lights for proper visibility due to the foggy weather so as to see and be seen.

"Most parts of the country are affected with more critical situations around the northern axis," he said.

Kazeem noted that following the prescribed speed limit, the current period was no longer necessary as motorists would not be able to see far ahead nor notice obstructions.

He quoted the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, as saying that this is the time for vehicles to equally meet the minimum safety standards.

Oyeyemi urged motorists to ensure that the wipers, head and rear lights, braking systems and engines of their vehicles were in sound conditions, according to Kazeem.

NAN reports that there have been delays and cancellations of flights by airlines due to bad weather, leaving many passengers stranded.

NAN