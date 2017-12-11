South Africa: Tennis SA Extends Ondruska's Contract

Tennis South Africa (TSA) has confirmed that Marcos Ondruska's tenure as South African Davis Cup captain has been extended for a further three years.

Ondruska will take responsibility for the SA Davis Cup team until the end of the 2020 Davis Cup campaign.

Ondruska's role has also been widened to include involvement in the new TSA junior national squad system - including responsibility for the SA Under18 boys team who participate in the annual African Junior Championships.

In March 2016, Ondruska was announced captain and under his guidance, South Africa have been promoted into Euro/Africa Group 1 - after beating Denmark 3-1 in September 2017.

Ondruska also captained South Africa to four wins in the five ties he has taken charge of.

The former ATP professional and Davis Cup player said he was ecstatic to be reappointed as Davis Cup captain.

"It is with great pride that I accept the position of SA Davis Cup captain, and I look forward to another three years of progress. With the continued support from Richard Glover (Tennis SA CEO) and the rest of the team at TSA, we are excited to work closely together and to give a good push over this next term to get the team into the World Group. This has been the goal since I started and we'll continue to move forward and find ways to support the team to reach this."

Glover added: "It was a very easy decision to reappoint Marcos. He has proven to be an excellent Captain and has built a very positive culture in the team. He is a big asset for tennis in South Africa and we are looking to involve him in other aspects of our high performance programme, as we look to build depth within our Davis Cup structures."

Source: Sport24