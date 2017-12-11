Egypt Donates Medicine to Somalia, Sponsors Injured for Treatment

An Egyptian plane carrying medical donation has today landed Adan Adde International Airport. The five-tone medicine was meant to help serve the victims of October 14 explosion that happened at Zoobe in Mogadishu.

The donation was delivered to the governor of Banadir who is also the mayor of Mogadishu Mr Thabit Abdi Mohamed and other leaders who welcomed the Egyptian delegation.

Mr. Thabit said that the medicine will be distributed to main hospitals in Mogadishu to serve well the current inpatients and have enough medical stock for future use so that in case of any incident like ones experienced before, there will be no shortage of drugs in those hospitals.

Later, the plane carried 20 patients who were injured in the 14th October incident for medical treatment in Egypt.

Families and relatives of those patients thanked Egypt for the help.