9 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Detailed Report On Sudan-South Sudan Borders to Be Reviewed By Joint Commission Sunday

Khartoum — A full detailed report prepared by the Joint Sudanese-South Sudanese Borders Demarcation Committee will be referred Sunday to the Joint Borders Commission between the two Countries for approval.

The Joint Committee on Demarcation of Borders between Sudan and South Sudan State held meeting at invitation of AU Borders Program in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa on 7 December.

The Sudanese side was chaired by the Director-General of Sudan Survey Authority, Professor Abdalla Al-Sadiq while the side of South Sudan was presided over by Ambassador Darius Wool.

The Addis Ababa's meetings came as completion to meetings which were held in Khartoum during 22-25 of last November to prepare a detailed and inclusive report on the borderline between the two countries with displaying parts of line agreed upon and the sticking ones according to directives of the Joint Borders Commission.

The Joint Committee prepared a full and detailed description for the borderline and by this work the Committee accomplished part of its significant task on process of borders demarcation.

