9 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: CNUP Announces Rejection to Trump's Recognition of Quds As Capital of Zionist Entity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Council of National Unity Parties (CNUP) has announced rejection to US recognition of Quds as capital of Zionist Entity.

The CNUP' Secretary-General , Abood Jaber demanded in a statement to SUNA the United Nations and the International Court of Justice not recognize the US decision and to swiftly move to end it, indicating taht the Council urges US Congress to pressurize President Trump to reverse from his improper decision on right of Palestinian people.

Jaber said CNUP considers the US decision a flagrant interference in affairs of others as well as contradicting the human rights principles and rules.

Sudan

Court to Try 24 Women for Wearing Trousers

Twenty-four women will be tried in a district court in Khartoum on Sunday for 'wearing inappropriate clothing'. Public… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.