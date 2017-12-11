Sudan: CNUP Announces Rejection to Trump's Recognition of Quds As Capital of Zionist Entity

Khartoum — The Council of National Unity Parties (CNUP) has announced rejection to US recognition of Quds as capital of Zionist Entity.

The CNUP' Secretary-General , Abood Jaber demanded in a statement to SUNA the United Nations and the International Court of Justice not recognize the US decision and to swiftly move to end it, indicating taht the Council urges US Congress to pressurize President Trump to reverse from his improper decision on right of Palestinian people.

Jaber said CNUP considers the US decision a flagrant interference in affairs of others as well as contradicting the human rights principles and rules.