9 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Child Dies As a Blaze Razes Down an IDP Camp in Mogadishu

A huge fire has razed down a makeshift camp for internally displaced persons [IDP] in Mogadishu, Somali capital on Saturday, killing one child while several still missing.

The inferno started at the Jamacadaha [Universities] village in Hodon district and winds spread it rapidly through the area, burning 10 IDP camps.

The cause of the fire remains unclear but an electrical fault is blamed for the tragedy.

Firefighters eventually put out the fire which sent a plume of smoke into the air, according to the residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Somalia

