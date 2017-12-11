9 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland Sues Banadir Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Jubbaland State of Somalia has today appealed to the Somali Football Federation against Banadir region.

Jubbaland accused Banadir of violating the law that governs football competition in Somalia. The chairman of the Jubbaland football federation made a reference to Article 1.7 of the football Act that clearly states that a foreign player cannot participate in a competition between two or more Somali teams.

The suit arises after it was confirmed that a Kenyan player by the name Abdimajid Osman Ibrahim who came into the country with a Kenyan passport played for Banadir region's team in yesterday's tournament between the two.

Below is the complaint letter in Somali language that Jubbaland directed to the Somali Football Federation.

Somalia

Somalia, Djibouti Say Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem is 'Dangerous'

Two East African countries say U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.