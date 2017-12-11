Somalia: Jubbaland Sues Banadir Region

The Jubbaland State of Somalia has today appealed to the Somali Football Federation against Banadir region.

Jubbaland accused Banadir of violating the law that governs football competition in Somalia. The chairman of the Jubbaland football federation made a reference to Article 1.7 of the football Act that clearly states that a foreign player cannot participate in a competition between two or more Somali teams.

The suit arises after it was confirmed that a Kenyan player by the name Abdimajid Osman Ibrahim who came into the country with a Kenyan passport played for Banadir region's team in yesterday's tournament between the two.

Below is the complaint letter in Somali language that Jubbaland directed to the Somali Football Federation.