Somalia: Premier Says His Administration Will Not Tolerate Corruption

Today is the world anti-corruption day and the prime minister of Somalia Mr. Hassan Ali Kheyre joined other world leaders in addressing about corruption.

The prime minister said in his speech; "my government will not tolerate any corruption and fraudulent activity and we will do a lot to eliminate the vice".

Mr. Kheyre pointed out that his administration the ratification of an Act to legalize an anti-corruption commission which the parliament has passed last month, saying it has undertaken additional measures including naming experienced Auditor General and Accountant General. He added that in the coming months, positive steps will be taken in regards to the anti-corruption code of conduct.

"Congratulations anti-corruption day, my government is committed to fighting corruption and return back good governance and we can achieve success when we win against the vice" added the prime minister.

The prime minister noted that Somalia has several challenges including corruption that resulted from decades of lawlessness in the country leading to incapacitation of economic development vision. He added that with the recognition of the size of the available challenges, the government gave priority to the control of corruption and enforcement of good governance.