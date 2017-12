A packaging factory in Durban caught fire in the early hours of Monday morning, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the cause of the fire was still unknown.

"The fire at the factory on South Coast Road, near Kenyon Howden Road, is now under control. We are still at the scene. The eThekwini fire department is investigating the cause of the fire," said Jamieson.

He said no injuries have been reported.

Source: News24