Nigeria: Govt Spurns Criticism, Justifies Bello's Okene Country Home Mansion

Lokoja — The Kogi State government has justified the 'multi-million naira personal mansion' built by Governor Yahaya Bello in his Okene country home, saying the governor did not violate any known law for having such an edifice in his birthplace.

Bello came under a barrage of criticism following the recent unveiling of the edifice at a time when many workers and pensioners in the state were being owed months of salaries and pensions.

But the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo said, "They (critics) know the governor was a successful businessman before his foray into politics. There is no correlation between the salary payment situation in the state and the governor's recently completed house at Okene. We have spoken severally about the salary situation in the state. We have paid genuine workers up to July 2017 and we are working on the arrears."