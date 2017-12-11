11 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Spurns Criticism, Justifies Bello's Okene Country Home Mansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — The Kogi State government has justified the 'multi-million naira personal mansion' built by Governor Yahaya Bello in his Okene country home, saying the governor did not violate any known law for having such an edifice in his birthplace.

Bello came under a barrage of criticism following the recent unveiling of the edifice at a time when many workers and pensioners in the state were being owed months of salaries and pensions.

But the Director General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsley Fanwo said, "They (critics) know the governor was a successful businessman before his foray into politics. There is no correlation between the salary payment situation in the state and the governor's recently completed house at Okene. We have spoken severally about the salary situation in the state. We have paid genuine workers up to July 2017 and we are working on the arrears."

Nigeria

'Rape Conviction Review Aimed At Discouraging Perpetrators'

The National Human Rights Commission has described the upward review of conviction on rape from a minimum of three years… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.