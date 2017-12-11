Somalia: Two Civilians Wounded in a Shooting Near Galkayo Town

At least two Somali civilians were reported to have been wounded after gunmen have opened fire at a nomad family on the outskirts of Galkayo, the regional capital of Mudug region.

The incident took place at Laamafaqaaye area, close to Galkayo on Friday midnight, according to local residents who spoke to Radio Shabelle via phone.

Galmudug security officials said they have launched a probe into the shooting and are on a mission to detain the perpetrators of the attack.

It's yet unclear the motive behind the assault, but, this comes amid increasing clan-revenge attacks in Mudug region of central Somalia.