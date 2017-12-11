11 December 2017

Nigeria: Dust Haze, Cloudy Skies to Prevail Today - Nimet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Monday.

NiMet's Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Sunday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 34 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It further predicted horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than1000m over the region throughout the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience dust haze conditions over the inland cities with horizontal visibility range of one to three kilometres and localised visibility of less than 1000m throughout the forecast period.

It also predicted partly cloudy to cloudy morning over the coastal cities with slim prospects of thunderstorm over Calabar and Eket.

NiMet further predicted isolated thunderstorms over Warri, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Lagos, Ijebu-ode and Yenagoa with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States would experience hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 33 and 13 to 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

"There would also be isolated cases of less than 1000m visibility over Nguru, Katsina, Sokoto, Yelwa and Maiduguri throughout the forecast period.

"Dust haze is expected to persist over the central cities down the inland cities with visibility range of one to three kilometres.

"Improved visibility and hazy conditions are anticipated over the northern states while localised thunderstorms are likely over some coastal cities in the next 24 hours," NiMet predicted.

NAN

