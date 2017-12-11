10 December 2017

Egypt: President Farmajo Comes Back From Egypt Conference

The president of the federal republic of Somalia Mr Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has today came back from Egypt where he participated a conference meant to discuss trade development in Africa.

The president was accompanied by some ministers, members of parliament and African leaders who also attended the conference held in Sharma Al Sheekh, Egypt.

Senior government officials welcomed the high profile delegation led by the president.

President Farmajo said that there is a high need for unification of African initiatives and plans for investment and business cooperation.

In a speech he made at the conference, Mr Farmajo addressed the need to create favourable conditions that attract local and foreign investors and that it is the intention of every government to fulfil those conditions to achieve economic cooperation between African countries. "We must work together and take a deeper approach" he added.

The president has gone a step further and presented the resources which Somalia is rich in, the available opportunities for investment and the role the country can play in the independent market that Africa is planning to set up.

On the other hand, Mr Farmajo participated in key conferences focused on funding infrastructure, agriculture, youth development, telecommunications, technology investment opportunities and promotion of education and health services.

