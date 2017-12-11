Malawi: Kamuzu Barracks Crowned Malawi Cup Champions

Kamuzu Barracks (KB) lifted Malawi's national cup, Fisd Challenge, after defeating fellow army side, Moyale Barracks, 1-0 in the final on Saturday, 9 December 2017, at a packed Civo Stadium in the capital, Lilongwe.

It was the first time that KB, also defending league champions, have claimed the domestic cup competition, which also counts as their third silverware since their promotion to the top flight 13 years ago.

With KB's prospects of defending the league hanging by a thread, striker Manase Chiyesa made sure that the team should not finish the season empty-handed as he scored the lone goal in the 35th minute.

The burly forward, a former national junior star, who participated in the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals in Nigeria, made the most of Moyale's sloppy defending to ghost in the box and fire the ball past goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa.

It was all joy for KB after suffering a 4-3 loss on penalties to Be Forward Wanderers in last year's final, which was the inaugural edition.

For the triumph, KB also received an equivalent of $15,000.