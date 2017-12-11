Uganda/South Sudan: Uganda Eye Semis After South Sudan Rout

Holders Uganda moved closer to sealing a semi-final slot after beating South Sudan 5-1 at the Kakamega Stadium in Kakamega on Friday. The result means South Sudan becomes the second team to bow out of the tournament having lost two matches in a row.

Uganda faces Ethiopia in their last group match with the Walias having a chance of making it to the last four if they beat the Cranes. Burundi host South Sudan in the other final group match and a win will see the Swallows book a slot in the semis.

"For us it is a step at a time. We are glad we could get three points today now the focus is on Ethiopia because we want to get to the semis," Moses Basena, the Uganda Cranes coach said.

Derrick Nsibambi struck twice for the defending champions, leading the way for a successful afternoon.

The efficient Cranes found themselves two up within the first 10 minutes of the match. Milton Kalisa opened the scoring in the eight minute before Hood Kaweesa doubled their advantage. South Sudan who lost 3-0 to Ethiopia in their first match scored their first goal of the tournament, Atak Luak Wol beating Benjamin Ochan with a shot.

However, Uganda would restore their two goal cushion, Nsibambi striking one from range in the 27th minute, a lead Uganda would take to the break.

The Kampala City Council forward completed his brace 10 minutes after the restart flicking in a corner at the near post while right back Nico Wadada made it six with three minutes left with a solo drive from deep his own half before pulling an unstoppable shot past the keeper.

On Saturday, Group A will have deciding ties with already eliminated Rwanda taking on Tanzania who with a win can sneak into the semis.

Leaders Zanzibar will take on hosts Kenya who are two points behind them. With just a point, Zanzibar can make it into the last four, leaving Kenya with a must win tie against Tanzania in the final group match.