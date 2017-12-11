10 December 2017

Africa: Zanzibar Holds Kenya to Reach CECAFA Semis

Zanzibar continued with their rollercoaster run in the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup 2017 booking a semi-final slot after holding hosts Kenya to a barren draw on Saturday.

The Islanders moved to seven points after three matches and a win against Libya on Monday will see them top Group A.

Kenya meanwhile will have to win their final match against already eliminated Tanzania to book themselves a last four slot. If they lose and Libya beat Zanzibar, then they will exit the tournament.

"I believe we will go all the way. We might have dropped points today but we were a bit unlucky because we had chances which we couldn't convert. It was a very tough game and I believe it will be tougher against Tanzania, but we have the will to win," Kenya coach Paul Put said after his side's frustrating draw.

His opposite number, Suleiman Hemedi, was over the moon after booking a semis slot.

"We had a good strategy coming into this match and it worked. It was very tough against the hosts but we managed to get something which is enough for us. We will approach the game against Libya professionally despite that we have qualified. We want to win and top the group," the coach said.

In the late kick off, Rwanda signed off from the tournament with a win, beating Tanzania 2-1.

Abeddy Birahimire stepped off the bench to hit the winner after Daniel Lyanga had leveled for Tanzania. Innocent Nshuti scored the first goal of the match for Amavubi.

