Malawi: Al Jazeera Features Prophet Bushiri - Interviews Him On Wide Range of Religious Issues

The story of South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri's meteoritic rise continue to attract the spotlight of reputable international media organisations with the globally-acclaimed Al Jazeera joining the media buzz.

This comes barely a month after New African, the pan African most circulating magazine, featured the Prophet in a four-paged exclusive in their October edition.

Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based global news organisation, which has 80 bureaus around the world, featured Prophet Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) on Sunday in an exclusive interview where he shared his story about the rise of his church and, again, the controversy topic of the so-called commercialisation of the gospel.

Composed, articulate and precise, Prophet Bushiri--who is the leader and founder of ECG--reiterated that there is hardly anything behind his church's growth but the power of God.

Founded six years ago, in a small city of Mzuzu in Malawi, ECG--currently being headquartered in the sprawling Pretoria in South Africa--has grown to over 2 million registered members across the world and the church has branches in all the continents.

However, this unprecedented growth, coupled with Prophet Bushiri's enormous success as an entrepreneur, has had some arguing that that he uses church money to enrich himself.

Responding to Aljazeera, Prophet Bushiri laughed off the allegation saying if that were true then all the men of God in Malawi, or across the world, could have been rich.

Bushiri fondly called 'Major 1' or 'Papa' added that his financial success stems from his shrewdness in business and investments--something he started when he was only 17.

He is the owner and president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI)--an investment company registered in South Africa running various entities such as SB Hotels, SB Mining, SB Airways, SB Trade Platforms, SB Media, SB Telecommunications, among others.

Prophet Bushiri also used the Aljazeera interview to advance that he does not have a problem with the work of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL). This is the body set up by the South African government to investigate and make recommendations on the commercialisation of religious beliefs and violation of the law by religious groups.

"What I expect is that the body must have representatives from different groups. We, as the Prophetic Ministry, we also need to have our voice before any conclusion is made," he said.

Al Jazeera is a major global news organisation. The station gained worldwide attention following the outbreak of the war in Afghanistan, when its office there was the only channel to cover the war live.It is owned by the government of Qatar.

Beside Al Jazeera, there are different other reputable international media houses that have already arranged interviews with the Prophet.