10 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfuri Student More Than Three Months in Detention

Omdurman — A student who has been detained by the security service for more than fifteen weeks, has reported to be suffering from torture and he lost vision in one of his eyes.

The family of Darfuri student Nasreldin Mukhtar, who studies at the University of Holy Koran in Omdurman, reportedly suffered severe injuries in his legs as a result of beatings by members of the security service.

Isam, his brother, told Radio Dabanga on Friday that Nasreldin has been on a hunger strike for three consecutive days starting Wednesday. "He is in a solitary cell, which causes his health to deteriorate."

He said that the authorities had only allowed his family to visit him twice since his arrest on 22 August.

Nasreldin Mukhtar Mohammed Abdallah is the former head of the Darfur Students Association of the University of the Holy Koran. He was arrested at the university on 22 August for unknown reasons.

His family called for his immediate release or a fair trial. They appealed to international organisations including Amnesty International and civil society organisations to intervene to save him. They already raised a memorandum to the Attorney General, the Minister of Justice, and the security apparatus.

