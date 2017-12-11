10 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Two People Including Govt Soldiers Shot Dead in Mogadishu

At least two people, among them a Somali government soldier was shot dead in separate incidents in Mogadishu on Saturday night.

A witness said gunmen thought to be Al Shabaab assassins have executed the soldier in an area located around former US embassy in Mogadishu's Wadajir district.

In a separate incident, a young civilian man was murdered in Dharkenley district by Somali soldier, according to the area administration official.

The soldier has escaped the scene following the shooting of the civilian. It's unclear motive behind the killing of the man.

The soldier who is at large and is behind chased by the local security forces.

