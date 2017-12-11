10 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: PM Vows to Fight Any Form of Corruption

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire said his government is committed to fighting corruption as the country was commemorating Anti-corruption Day.

The PM said during a ceremony to mark World Anti Corruption Day on Saturday, Khaire said his government endorsed the Anti-corruption commission's regulations.

"My Government is determined not to tolerate any form of corruption and is geared towards eradicating such malpractice," said Somali PM in a Twitter post.

Prime minister Khaire assured that his government would be carrying out actions and mechanisms set out in an anti-corruption code to fight the rampant corruption.

Khaire's sentiment coincides with UN's report for World Anti-corruption Day saying close to $1000 billion is paid in bribes annually across the globe.

For over two decades, Somalia has been the top list of most corrupted countries in the world, according to Corruption Watchdog and Transparency agencies.

