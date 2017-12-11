South Africa: India Cancel Warm-Up Game in SA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that a two-day warm-up match between India and a CSA XI that was scheduled to take place at Boland Park has been called off.

India have opted instead to use those two days for training ahead of their three-match Test series against the Proteas starting in Cape Town on January 5.

It means that India will go into that first Test without having played a practice match in South Africa.

CSA has also announced a number of other changes in a new-look itinerary for the beginning of 2018.

ZIMBABWE TOUR ITINERARY:

December 20-22: 15:30 Zimbabwe v SA Invitation XI, Eurolux Boland Park, Paarl

December 26-29: 13:30 Day/Night Test match, St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth

INDIA MEN'S TOUR ITINERARY:

January 5-9: 10:30 1st Test match, Newlands, Cape Town

January 13-17: 10:00 2nd Test match, SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 24-28: 10:00 3rd Test match, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 1: D/N 13:00 1st ODI, Kingsmead, Durban

February 4: 10:00 2nd ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 7: D/N 13:00 3rd ODI, Newlands, Cape Town

February 10: D/N 13:00 4th ODI, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 13: D/N 13:00 5th ODI, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

February 16: D/N 13:00 6th ODI, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 18: 14:30 1st T20 International, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 21: 18:00 2nd T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 24: 18:00 3rd T20 International, PPC Newlands, Cape Town

INDIA WOMEN'S TOUR ITINERARY:

February 2: India warm-up match, Kovsies Oval, Bloemfontein

February 5: 10:00 1st ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

February 7: 10:00 2nd ODI, Diamond Oval, Kimberley

February 10: 10:00 3rd ODI, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

February 13: 13:00 1st T20 International, Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

February 16: 13:00 2nd T20 International, Buffalo Park, East London

February 18: 09:45 3rd T20 International, Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 21: 13:00 4th T20 International, SuperSport Park, Centurion

February 24: 13:00 5th T20 International, Newlands, Cape Town

AUSTRALIA TOUR:

February 22-24: Australia v SA Invitation XI, Sahara Park Willowmoore, Benoni

March 1-5: 10:00 1st Test match, Kingsmead, Durban

March 9-13: 10:00 2nd Test match, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth

March 22-26: 10:30 3rd Test match, Newlands, Cape Town

March 30-April 3: 10:00 4th Test match, Wanderers, Johannesburg

