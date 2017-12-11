10 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Returns to Mogadishu

A delegation headed by Somali President H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has returned to the capital on Sunday after wrapping up a two-day visit to Egyp.

President Farmajo has received an exceptional warmth welcome from cabinet ministers and lawmakers on his arrival at Mogadishu Airport under-tight security early in the morning.

The President of the Federal government has participated in a two-day business summit on African which was held in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

In his notable speech at the African Business forum 2017, Somali President has highlighted the importance of economic reform and creating an investment inviroment in the continent.

