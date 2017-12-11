Somalia: United Nations Publish the Number of People Killed in Somalia in 2017

A report named "Somali conflict: Exacting a terrible toll on civilians, Alshabab responsible for most civilian conflicts" that was published by the United Nations Human Rights Office and the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) today will discuss the period between 1st of January to 14th October 2017.

The report states that armed conflicts in Somalia still continue to cause huge casualties to civilians, destroy infrastructure and livelihoods, displace millions of people and prevent the society from receiving humanitarian assistance.

During this period, UNSOM recorded a total of 2,078 civilian deaths and 2,507 injuries. More than half of the losses (60 percent) were attributed to Alshabab, 13 percent attributed to clan militias, 11 percent attributed to government authorities (military and police), four (4) percent attributed to African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and 12 percent to unidentified attackers.

"Finally, the loss that results from the failure to resolve the conflict in Somalia through a political process happens to the civilians" said the head of UNSOM who is also the Special Representative of the United Nation's Secretary-General for Somalia Mr Michael Keating. "Parties involved in the conflict never do enough to protect the civilians. This is a shame," said Keating.

Civilians were victims of unlawful attacks by non-governmental groups who target them directly with unmanaged bombings and suicide attacks. In most cases, those attacks that are banned by the international human rights law and international law during warfare are likely to be war crimes and the perpetrators must be recognized and held accountable for the same, the report said.

The worst incident that happened in a day was the twin bombings in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on 14th October this year which the Somali government officials attributed it to Alshabab and by 1st of December, 512 people were officially registered to have died and 316 others injured in the incident.

The report further states that although there were casualties attributed to the Somali National Army and Police as well as the AMISOM, it was far below the number attributed to Alshabab militants.

The report also urges the federal government of Somalia and the regional state governments to adopt legal and policy measures including law enforcement to ensure effective investigation and prosecution against the perpetrators who abused the international human rights law in conflicts zones and effective remedy for victims.