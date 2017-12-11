Eritrea: Workshop On Empowering Women and Fostering Gender Equity

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Central region organized a workshop in Asmara on 7-8 December with the view to assess activities conducted to empower women and foster gender equity, and challenges encountered, as well as charting out future activity plan.

Speaking at the occasion in which representatives of various government institutions took part, the Governor of the Central Region, Major Gen. Romodan Osman Awliyay underlining the issue of women is fundamental issue of the society and country, called for an integrated effort to eradicate occurrences that deter the advancement of women and ensure their comprehensive development.

The D. G. of Social Service in the Central region, Mr. Kaleab Tesfaselasie pointed out that the activities implemented in the past 25 years in the socio-economic sectors should be viewed with the development and challenges of women and that will have significant contribution in the overall empowerment of women.

Indicating that the vision and mission of the NUEW is to ensure equality of women, Ms. Alem Belay, head of NUEW branch in the Central region, gave extensive briefing as regards the policy of the Eritrean Government to ensure the economic freedom of women as well as in raising the awareness of the public on the rights of women.

At the workshop, deliberation were made on various issues including activities conducted to ensure the health of women, harmful practices and their consequences, activities conducted to ensure social justice, as well as activities conducted to increase female students school enrolment and challenges encountered and on the programs implemented to enhance women participation in agriculture and trade among others.