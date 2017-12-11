Somalia: Mogadishu-Afgoye Road Closed By Demonstrators

Some transporters along the Mogadishu- Afgoye road closed the road at Elasha Biyaha to demonstrate about checkpoints that were recently put in place.

The demonstrators blocked the road with vehicles making it impossible for other road users to pass through.

A driver who talked to Dalsan said that they are demonstrating about the checkpoints to collect money from vehicles using the road, adding that the money collected from them is an unbearable burden for them.

The demonstrators also reported that some of the checkpoints were placed by military officers.

The event has affected the locals especially the vegetable sellers and buyers as the vehicles that were transporting the perishable goods from the lower Shabelle were blocked.

Military commanders of the Somali National Army have issued an order on those checkpoints before and there were officers arrested for the same issues.

Efforts by Radio Dalsan to question the Afgoye administration about the issue was futile.