10 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu-Afgoye Road Closed By Demonstrators

Tagged:

Related Topics

Some transporters along the Mogadishu- Afgoye road closed the road at Elasha Biyaha to demonstrate about checkpoints that were recently put in place.

The demonstrators blocked the road with vehicles making it impossible for other road users to pass through.

A driver who talked to Dalsan said that they are demonstrating about the checkpoints to collect money from vehicles using the road, adding that the money collected from them is an unbearable burden for them.

The demonstrators also reported that some of the checkpoints were placed by military officers.

The event has affected the locals especially the vegetable sellers and buyers as the vehicles that were transporting the perishable goods from the lower Shabelle were blocked.

Military commanders of the Somali National Army have issued an order on those checkpoints before and there were officers arrested for the same issues.

Efforts by Radio Dalsan to question the Afgoye administration about the issue was futile.

Somalia

Somalia, Djibouti Say Trump's Recognition of Jerusalem is 'Dangerous'

Two East African countries say U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.