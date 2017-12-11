Eritrea: International Children's Day Observed

Asmara — International Children's Day, 8 December, was observed at national level in Mendefera under the theme "Ensuring Overall Development of Children through Their Participation".

At the ceremony in which Government officials and heads of UN institutions took part, Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, said that December 8 is a reminder to evaluate the efforts conducted to nurture children with a view to ensure the continuity of generations, and that encouraging achievements have been registered in ensuring the health of children and their participation in education.

Minister Leul also called on the public to strengthen contribution in the effort being undertaken to eradicate harmful practices that are psychologically and physically affecting women.

The Governor of the Southern region, Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos said that realizing the basic demands of children is paramount task in order children to grow adhering to the noble societal values and called on parents to reinforce participation.

Ms. Shaya Asindua, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Eritrea, on her part indicated that UNICEF has been working for over 20 years alongside the Government of Eritrea in the effort to ensure the overall development of children. She also said that the signing on the protocol for ensuring the Rights of Children attests to the commitment the Eritrean Government has towards children.

December 8, the International Children's Day was marked for the 26th time at national level and for the 59th time globally.