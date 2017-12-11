11 December 2017

South Africa: Environmental Affairs to Showcases the Working for the Coast Project in East London, 13 Dec

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) will embark on a tour of the Working for the Coast (WftC) project at the Eastern Beach, located next to Ebuhlanti Picnic Park in East London, Eastern Cape on Wednesday 13 December 2017. The tour forms part of the DEA's campaign aimed at raising awareness about access to the coast and coastal public property and the need to keep such property clean.

Working for the Coast Programme is one of the DEA's initiatives aimed at providing job creation, skills development and empowerment of small businesses while also ensuring cleaning and rehabilitation of the entire South African coastline, as well as the development and maintenance of coastal infrastructure.

In June 2016, the DEA launched the 2016/2018 cycle of the Working for the Coast projects worth R300 million in Durban, for upgrading and maintaining facilities and infrastructure along the coast (from Alexander Bay to Kosi Bay), thereby facilitating access to the coastline without compromising the environment.

The Ebuhlanti Project is implemented though the DEA's Environmental Protection and Infrastructure Programme (EPIP), using labour intensive methods as per the requirements of Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

The media tour will showcase the progress made on the implementation of the projects thus far, given the volumes of beach users and holiday makers are expected to increase during this year's festive season.

