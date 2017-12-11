11 December 2017

Nigeria: 'Rape Conviction Review Aimed At Discouraging Perpetrators'

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — The National Human Rights Commission has described the upward review of conviction on rape from a minimum of three years and maximum of 14 years imprisonment to minimum of 14 years and maximum of life sentence in Kano as a measure to discourage the crime.

The North/West Zonal Coordinator of the Commission, Barrister Hauwa Saliu Jauro said at a sensitization campaign in Kano on how to access free legal services organized by Rule of law and Empowerment Initiatives with support from Partners West Africa for residents of Yaryasa village in Tudun wada local government area of Kano, that poverty should not be an excuse for the residents not to seek justice as in crimes such as rape, the Public Defenders Office established by Rule of law and empowerment initiatives in Kano offered free legal services to victims and their families.

Also Speaking, Project Manager of Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiatives Barbra Maigeri said the Public Defenders office in Kano decided to sensitize the community based on findings that there was increase in cases of rape of male children in the area.

