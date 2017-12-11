Somalia: One Person Killed in Mogadishu Clash Between Armed Forces

A fight has erupted between Somalia's security forces established for disarming within the city of Mogadishu and armed military officers at the Tarabunka junction area in Mogadishu.

The military officers who were within the city arms resisted an order to disarm them and this has led to the fight between the two sides.

A witness in the area told Radio Dalsan that one business lady was confirmed dead and three officers from both sides were injured.

On another note, there was a land dispute in the area for the last two days which escalated to a fight that involved some government security officers. This has, in turn, lead to stop the movement of people and business in the area.