Zambia: Cosafa Ditches Hotel After Malanji Spat

Kwacha Member of Parliament and Royal Gibson Hotel owner Joe Malanji rubbed the visiting Cosafa U-20 delegation the wrong way forcing them to check out of his hotel where they were booked for the rest of the tournament.

Malanji clashed with the Cosafa delegation and engaged in a near fight with one of the female Cosafa personnel Lynda Greef.

The Cosafa delegation was incensed when Malanji showed up at the hotel and started peeling off Cosafa brands off the premises saying he did not allow them to put posters all over the place.

When he was confronted and reminded of the contract entered into with Cosafa the golf administrator turned politician blew up and hurled un-palatable words at the cosafa delegation.

Malanji went hysterical throwing tantrums as the delegation watched on in disbelief.

After the scuffle the cosafa delegation immediately checked out the entire delegation at what had been the tournament secretariat and set up base at Milford Lodge in Nkana East.

Malanji's pleas to the Cosafa team to reinstate their booking fell on deaf ears.

Royal Gibson Hotel has had little luck with foreign clients having also fallen out with the SuperSport crew that used to camp their staff their but ditched Malanji after having cancelled out a pre-booked arrangement.

The cosafa secretariat offered a diplomatic response to the incident with their communications team putting up a mild statement.

"In response to my communication below sent this morning, several members of the media have enquired as to the reason for our sudden 'change of address, and the accommodation change of the COSAFA secretariat offices," read a statement from the cosafa secretariat.

"COSAFA specified a particular set of protocols and requirements with the Royal Gibson Management when entering into an agreement and booking the accommodation at that hotel. When the shortcomings were addressed with the management and they failed to rectify same, COSAFA elected to move to the Milford Lodge."