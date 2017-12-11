10 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland State Accepts Verdict On a Charge Against Banadir Region

Yesterday the ministry of youth and sports of the Jubbaland State sent a complaint letter against Banadir region to the Somali Football Federation. Jubbaland complained that there was a foreigner who played for Banadir in a tournament between the two.

Today, the Somali Football Federation issued a reply on the case saying that player no.9, Abdimajid Osman who played for Banadir region is a Somali and not a foreigner and that he can play for any team of his choice.

The federation issued the following two points:

That the player named Abdimajid Osman is a member of Banadir football team and is not a foreigner. He can, therefore, participate in any football tournament in Somalia.

That all competitors are informed that any Somali can take part in such competitions regardless of the passport one holds.

The federation said it hopes that the concerned will be aware of that communication.

Jubbaland was finally convinced and accepted the federation's verdict.

