South Africa: Standing Committee On Finance Must Get Stuck Into Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

The scandal surrounding "accounting irregularities" at Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. may be one of the biggest corporate scandals in the history of South Africa.

That is why I have written to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Yunus Carrim, requesting him to consider scheduling public hearings on the scandal surrounding Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

The public hearings should in my view be scheduled on or about 30/31 January 2018 and the following witnesses and/or institutions should be invited to appear:

- Overview & Impact: Mr Dondo Mogajane (National Treasury);

- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Supervisory Board):

o Dr Christo Wiese (Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.), Mr Johan van Zyl (Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.) and Dr Steve Booysen (Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.);

- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (Management Board):

o Mr Markus Jooste (Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.) and Mr Ben Le Grange (Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.);

- Auditors: Mr Patrick Seinstra (Deloitte B.V.);

- Regulators: Advocate Dube Tshidi (Financial Services Board), Ms Nicky Newton-King (Johannesburg Stock Exchange), Mr Tom Moyane (South African Revenue Service), Mr Lesetja Kganyago (South African Reserve Bank) and Mr Bernard Agulhas (Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors);

- Pension Funds: Mr Abel Sithole (Government Employees Pension Fund); and

- Asset Managers: Dr Dan Matjila (Public Investment Corporation).

We need to be tough on crime in the public sector, and tough on crime in the private sector, and that is why we need to get stuck into what may be one of the biggest corporate scandals in the history of South Africa

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance