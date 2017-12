Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Sunday received a copy of the credentials of the new ambassador of Lebanon to the Sudan, Deema Hadad.

The new ambassador conveyed to the Minister the greeting of his Lebanese counterpart

The Minister, Ghandour, on his part thanked the new ambassador and wished her success in her new job. He also said his ministry would fully support her discharge her mission in the Sudan.