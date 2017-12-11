Sudan: Bakri Chairman to Higher Committee for Housing and Reconstruction

Khartoum — The Executive Director of the National Fund for Housing and Reconstruction, Dr. Al Tayeb Aioubia, has announced the reformation of the higher committee for housing and reconstruction to be chaired by the First Vice President, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih.

He disclosed during his chairmanship to the meeting of the funds administration's directors, Sunday, that the new committee includes 8 federal ministers, the Minster of Decentralized Governance, the Defense Minister, Minister of Justice, the Minister of Finance, Minister of Industry, Minister of International Cooperation, Investment Minister, the Minister of Environment, besides the governor of Khartoum state, the State Minister at the Ministry of the Council of Minister Tarig Taoufeeq, the Governer of the Central Bank, the Fund's Secretary General, as member and rapporteur, with membership of number of heads of relevant unions.

He added that the decision for the reformation of the committee issued by FVP, the National Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih has identified the committee's mandatory in the follow up of the implementation of the national project of shelter, the required coordination with the relevant bodies for the implementation of the project in both the federal and the state's level, and the approval of the suitable financial, and economic policies , and the follow up of its implementation.