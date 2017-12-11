10 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Credentials of the New Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on Sunday received copy of the credentials of the new ambassador of Ethiopia to the Sudan, Molgetta Zoudi Michael

The new ambassador has conveyed the greetings of the Ethiopian Minister for Foreign Affairs, to his brother the Foreign Minister of the Sudan

On his part, professor Ghandour has welcomed the new ambassador wishing him success in his new assignment in the Sudan and reaffirming the readiness of the ministry to assist the new ambassador discharge his mission in the Sudan.

