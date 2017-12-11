Sudan: Youth, Sports Minister Welcomes Sudan Hosting of Arab, African Youth Forum

Khartoum — The Minister of Youth and SportsD. Abdul- Karim Mousa has welcomed the Sudan hosting of the Forum of the Arab-African Youth scheduled for next January.

This came during his meeting with the delegation of the Arab and African Youth Council currently in visit to the country, where the minister has indicated the role of the Sudan in the African and Arabic region and its active international role, stressing necessity of real partnership for the implementation of the youth work projects.

He called on the Arab and African youth community to pledge to the regional and international organization to positively work for changing the idea of the western world on the Arab and African youths.

On his part, the official of the youth and sports at the Arab league organization, Abdul Moniem al-Shaeri, has expressed pleasure over visiting the Sudan, indicating importance of adoption of the youth issues by the organizations of the civil society, and a vision for the employment of the youth's energies in service of the issues of the Arab and African regions.