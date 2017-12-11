Somalia: UPDF Awarded for Good Work in Somalia

UPDF battle group 22 which has been serving under African Union Mission in Somalia commonly known as AMISOM commanded by Col Bernard Tuhame has been awarded medals of honor by the mission.

The troops that recently completed their tour of duty were honored in a ceremony held in Mogadishu and attended by among others Uganda' Contigent Commander Brigadier Kayanja Muhanga and the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Simon Mulongo who applauded the team for performing well and sacrificing themselves to protect humanity and neutralizing Al-shabaab militants amidst several challenges.

Uganda which has been in the country for ten years is the largest troop contributing country to the African Mission in Somalia.