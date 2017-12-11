Sudan: State Minister for Industry Inspects Nyala Leather Tannery

Nyala — The State Minister at the Ministry of Industry Dr. Abdo Dawod Suleiman, accompanied by the Wali (governor) of South Darfur State Engineer Adam Al-Faki, has inspected the Nyala Leather Tannery to get acquainted with the production and future vision of the tannery. He promised to promote the industrial sector in the state of South Darfur.

Dr. Dawod also witnessed at Kas Locality at the state of South Darfur graduation of 16,000 illiteracy eradication persons within the program organized by the National Service under the supervision of the Presidency of the Republic.

Dr. Dawod said that the graduation came in implementation of the directives of the President of the Republic to free Sudan from illiteracy in 2020, stressing the continuation of the project through education and continuous training.